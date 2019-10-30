To the editor:
I’m Ken Heare, and I’m running for Logan City Council.
On Nov 5 we will count the votes and have three new City Council members. Together, we will make up a team of fivee council members who will continue the work of the current council and start new projects that will affect us far into the future. How we make up that team is important, and every member of the council will bring unique perspectives and talents. So why me?
Over the last two decades I have served as an organizer, mediator, negotiator, conflict intervenor and advocate. I have worked to bring people together to solve problems.
We can’t predict all the issues that will be presented to the council, but regardless of the challenges we face in Logan, I will advocate for open communication with our residents, a collaborative mechanism to bring residents and stakeholders to the table to address growth and development and always work towards solutions that encourage community building and a shared vision of our city.
Together we will address the downtown revitalization, affordable housing, aging infrastructure, a new library and transportation as well as issues that may not be on our radar yet. Ultimately, the vision of Logan is what our residents make it and I hope you’ll come to the table and help us make the decisions that will shape our community.
I hope to have your vote on Tuesday.
Ken Heare
Logan