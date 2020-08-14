To the editor:
When I was a student at Sky View High School in the ’70s, I was flunking math. One day, I was pulled aside to meet with the math teacher, the -principal, and the seminary teacher. These three men outlined for me that I would surely fail math, and no amount of tutoring would help me at this point. I was crushed.
However, they would fix it for me so I would pass the class and never have to take math again. If I would transfer into seminary, they would help me. They beamed at me ”girls don’t need math anyway!”
I took them up on the deal and graduated high school with no math skills. I suffered greatly in college for my lack of preparation. I had no confidence that I could do anything in science. I entered nursing and needed tutoring to master chemistry and medication administration.
This is not an anti-Mormon story. This could have happened in any school in the ’70s with a majority Catholic, Jewish, Baptist, Muslim or Pentecostal student body. Girls everywhere were not considered to be future professionals.
But how different my life might have been, if instead of three men in authority telling a shy teenage girl that she could not do something, what if there were mentors? Female advocates to say, you are capable and we want to help you!
This experience can be paralleled to the African American child, or the Latina whose parents don’t speak English, or the refugee, or any minority. This can also be seen in the boys who are labeled as low performers and not worth the effort to inspire.
Our education system is in big trouble with the disruption of the school year. The Legislature is certain to use the crisis as a reason to cut funding. When I am elected, I will fight for every dollar for education. And we as a community will need to volunteer as mentors and advocates to find the children who fell through the cracks and help them succeed.
This is a very anxious time for all preparing to go back to school. My sister is a Utah teacher, and my husband is a retired teacher working in the DLI program. My grandson with Down's syndrome is starting an early childhood special ed program which he desperately needs. All of us are rooting for the best outcome for our kids, teachers and staff. Let's put politics aside and wear masks to support them and keep the schools open. And if you have a skill, please mentor a child who lacks confidence.
Mary DaSilva
Candidate for Utah House District 4