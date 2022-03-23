I read both letters to the editor in Saturday's paper and was sad to see that another politician is spreading lies and doubt about their opponent. The letters were no doubt mostly written by Mike Petersen and his campaign. He used this same tactic in his run against Val Potter two years ago. I worked with Val Potter for several years on the Cache County Council, and in all my time working with him he always listened to county residents and made decisions that improved our county. He cut government waste, solved problems and made our county better.
I have followed the legislation of Val Potter while he was in the House of Representatives. As chair of the Commission on Housing Affordability, as assigned by the speaker of the House, Val was never involved in legislation that funded or developed property. Mike and his friends need to do their homework. He never supported bigger government, and in fact cut programs and taxes in his role as budget chair and as legislator. The bills he passed were bills brought to him by our county sheriff, county attorney, victims advocate, business and education leaders that cut unnecessary regulations or improved our government services. Mentioned was phased retirement, which was brought to Val by the sheriff and State Sheriff's Association and Chief of Police Association to help retain law enforcement employees due to the critical shortage of employees. He listened and responded to their critical needs.
I've reviewed Petersen's record and actions and see that he doesn't get his proposed legislation from our county, but from extreme lobbying organizations not associated or supported by our county residents. I was interested in the mention of his high ranking with an extreme organization that I have never heard of, and couldn't find when I searched for it. I have heard it's one person's ranking of legislative support for bills he personally likes or doesn't like. That's a sad thing to promote or boast about. I don't see supporters from the county chamber, business organizations, education community, public safety and many other worth while organizations.
I'm sorry that Mike Petersen chooses to run his campaign on false information meant to mislead the county delegates. I support Val Potter due to his record of working for the people of Cache County and working to improve our county and state.