To the editor:
As a family we had just witnessed one of the most beautiful performances of “The Forgotten Carols” at Logan High School on Dec. 7. We were on a spiritual high as we walked back to our car. Only to find a boot on our front tire and a big sign on our window indicating that we would have to pay $75 to have the boot removed.
Let me note that in my life of living and traveling around the world I have never been booted. So to find one now in a seminary parking lot for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after attending an event by an artist and show affiliated with the same church was both shocking and disturbing. We were not the first to have this happen. Nor were we the only ones. There were approximately 30 cars parked there. The lot full. And in the dark a poorly identified and unprofessional looking man lurked awaiting unsuspecting car owners.
Allow me to note again that we had arrived on a dark, wet and cold night. Our first event at this school. The parking lot directly in front of Logan High School where the event was held. There were “24/7 no parking” signs all around the high school. Yet cars were parked in every available space. No boot and no $75 fine was waiting for them when they returned. The sign in our parking lot said “Seminary Parking Only” at the top. We did not read the fine print below as this seemed to be a safe place to land. Surely the parking lot was not being used on a Saturday night.
Back to the real issue. If, in fact, they did not want this lot to be used for event parking other than seminary, it would make more sense to put cones across the narrow entry or even hang a chain with a sign to block our entry. But to have someone waiting for us only demonstrates the shady set up. I might expect this from some private city lot, but surely not from a lot across the street from a public high school. And most definitely not by a lot affiliated with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
I would respectfully request that this issue be addressed and resolved by the appropriate parties.
Jenn Mariscal
Clifton