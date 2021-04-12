To the editor:
Two distinguished community members have written letters recently in favor of the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act — a tax/fee levied on carbon fuel producers.
My questions:
1. Trucking-Agricultural gas/diesel use is exempt. Would military‘s, city buses‘, school buses’ use of gas/diesel be exempt?
2. Won’t the tax/fee increases every year on the gas/diesel producers lead to higher prices at the pumps? Wouldn’t this effectively price us out of our gas/diesel powered vehicles? Is this a subtle way of forcing citizens to buy electric vehicles?
3. What kind of jobs will be created by this tax bill? 1.7-2.1 million jobs are mentioned. How many jobs will be lost? How will this part be implemented? Would those who lose their jobs be given preferential placement in the newly-created jobs? Is this a guarantee?
4. Not only would our regular daily use of our gas/diesel powered vehicles be impacted, but also using motorcycles, mopeds, ATVs, UTVs, boats, and snowmobiles … and snowblowers, lawnmowers, and generators. Would we abandon these items? Are there electric boats? Are there electric emergency generators? We wouldn’t be able to sell our castoffs.
5. This bill promises every person in the United States over 18 a dividend from the taxing of fossil fuels. It says “80% of Americans would receive more dividends than what they would pay in higher prices“ (at the pumps). As gas/diesel refineries are taxed out of existence, that “free money” will disappear. This dividend is interesting bait, designed to garner support for this bill. How long will the free money last?
6. There is projected $190 billion in economic output per year, on average. What would make the GDP grow higher every year (by 2036)?
Is it good policy to pass a bill into law without working out the details? I feel this bill would rob us of diverse energy sourcing. We need all of our energy sourcing. What about the oppression and subjugation that this bill would impose would subtly tell us what kind of vehicles to buy and what kind of activities to enjoy?
The United States has done much to clean up our own environment. Governmental regulatory departments have been created to assure this. American ingenuity has created much cleaner forms of fuel, manufactory, and end-products. The answer is not to keep regulating America to make up for other industrial countries who won’t clean up their act.
I encourage every voter to carefully read this bill and decide what impact it’ll have on our industry and our personal lives. Then you can let your Congressperson know how you’d like them to vote.
Bronwyn O'Hara
Logan