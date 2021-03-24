To the editor:
Utah has been a lead state as a safe harbor for refugees, which is most admirable. With refuges overwhelming our southern border, we are desperate to ease their way. But this is only a small slice of refugees on a global scale.
Over 12 million people around the world have been pushed out of their homes in the last six months, over 20 million annually over the past decade. Climate-fueled disasters are the number one driver of this displacement. Today, you are seven times more likely to be displaced by extreme weather disasters such as hurricanes, floods, droughts, and wildfires than by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, and three times more likely than by civil unrest.
There has been a five-fold increase in the number of extreme weather disasters over the last decade. It is the world’s poorest countries and communities, which bear little responsibility for global carbon pollution, that face the highest risk of climate-fueled displacement. The need to reduce our carbon emissions is urgent, or weather related disasters will continue to escalate.
Of the myriad ways to address climate chaos, the most effective by a considerable margin is the proposed Energy Innovation & Carbon Dividend Act, which places a fee on carbon fuel producers.
In just 12 years, it will reduce America’s emissions by at least 40%, improve health and save lives, put money directly into people’s pockets helping low and middle income Americans, and create 2.1 million new jobs.
Further, it’s nonpartisan with both Republicans and Democrats cosponsoring this bill, and it’s revenue neutral. The fees collected on carbon emissions as a result of the Energy Innovation Act will be allocated to all Americans.
Write or call your U.S. Representative and Senators expressing your support for this legislation at https://citizensclimatelobby.org, click on “take action” and join us at cachevalley@citizensclimatelobby.org.
Jack Greene
Smithfield