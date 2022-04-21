Caring for the Earth, our mother, is caring for each other. We owe her our lives, literally. Without a healthy biosphere, our health is impaired. Currently our lovely planet is in dire need of repair. Think habitat destruction, releasing toxic substances in our air, water, soil; overharvesting her resources; and the monumental challenge of a climate emergency.
Each of us must become committed to its healing by taking personal and collective action. Love = action in behalf of those we love. Small steps taken by many = BIG STEPS. Joining others in the effort can be very rewarding and impactful. Below are some local organizations you might consider joining or supporting. There are many others if you do a Google search for Utah environmental organizations.
· Logan Light and Power, energy conservation page.
· Cache Valley Citizens Climate Lobby.
· Bridgerland Audubon Society.
· Bear River Land Conservancy.
· Cache Clean Air Consortium.
· Stokes Nature Center.
· League of Women Voters.
Additionally, many faiths are committed to earth care/earth stewardship with additional resources and opportunities for becoming involved.
And most important — please take advantage of the many spring offerings from mother earth awakening from her winter slumber- new birds and flowers arriving, new waters plummeting from our mountains, and glorious spring days between snow squalls!