To the editor:
Saturday's letters to the editor remind me of what I dislike in some who seek public office. I'm talking about the spreading of false information (lies) in a public media/social media outlet near the voting date. In this case, the Cache County Republican Convention, Saturday, March 26th. I am a former precinct chair for the party and a neighbor of Val Potter. I have watched his political decisions as an elected legislator as well as our city mayor. I know he works for the people of Cache County and not for big government, tax increases or property development as was stated. These statements were made in the final week before the convention to confuse delegates. This same tactic was used by the Mike Petersen campaign two years ago as they deceived the voters regarding the true record and successes of then Representative Val Potter.
I can tell you of my recent experience with Mr. Petersen at our caucus precinct meeting. Several neighbors and I gathered absentee ballots from some of our Republican neighbors who could not attend the caucus. They listed potential delegates that they wished to be elected to the county convention. These ballots were signed privately, drivers license included, and signed over the envelope seal. They were verified by my precinct chair as legal and correct and were counted along with the ballots of those in attendance at our caucus. Our caucus members include Val Potter and Mike Petersen. Mr. Petersen choose not to attend his own caucus precinct to vote for his own family convention delegates. A day after the caucus was over, several caucus members received notice from party leadership that Mr. Petersen's supporters were unhappy with the delegates at the caucus meeting and he challenged the absentee ballots that were submitted. The ballots were eventually recounted with and without absentee ballots, and the delegates who were chosen in the caucus received the majority votes and remained in their delegate positions. Is this the election integrity that Mr. Petersen has talked about in the past? He supposedly is concerned with election integrity, but is challenging a correct and verified election by multiple precinct election officials just because he was unhappy with the results. This was a meeting that he did not take the time to attend and vote. I ask you fellow county delegates to really review the records of these candidates up for vote Saturday and choose the candidate that cares about the community we live in and has a strong record of success helping our community and state. I ask you to vote for Val Potter for House District 2.
Greg Nielson
North Logan