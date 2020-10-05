To the editor:
It's the right time to endorse Chris Wilson for Senate Seat 25 and Mike Petersen for District 3 for State House of Representatives.
Both are the best of the best for the jobs they are seeking to serve this great state.
I know them both and have confidence in them to better our fine state and represent you, we, us, in our best interests.
Advertisement
They will fight for transparency of our tax dollar uses and our personal safety. They will not cower down to the pressures that they are sure to encounter from the other side.
Vote: Chris Wilson and Mike Petersen for our next state leaders. Also, keep America a free democracy country. Vote Trump/Pence.
Dennis Greene
Smithfield