To the editor:
We were recently invited to attend the Veteran’s Day program at Cedar Ridge Elementary in Hyde Park. We couldn’t have been more impressed!
The tributes were touching and relevant; the children’s singing enthusiastic and passionate. We can only imagine the impact this had on the 800 delightful and disciplined students. Their great teachers saw to it that they have seeds of patriotism and loyalty to country planted in their young hearts. It will make a difference in the future of our great country.
Proud to be an American!
LeAnn and Gar Walton
Logan