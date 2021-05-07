To the editor:
The Logan River Watershed Plan, proposed by the Cache County Water Conservancy District and the Langdon Group of Kaysville engineers, proposes to cement portions of open waterways diverted at Crockett Avenue and Canyon Road. Many residents feel this likely could be a deprival of the large open stream waterway running through Merlin Olsen Park, Garff Garden Park and then west to Willow Park and the fairgrounds. Environmental impact on the duck habitat would be devastating.
This beautiful water feature enhances our parks and tourist attraction at Logan’s very heart.
We may be looking at some water restrictions in this drier year, but a permanent diversion and cement go beyond restrictions and prudent irrigation. Residents’ irrigation is also possibly at risk. People need gardens and irrigation in troubled economic times.
The HJ published an article on April 29. The nationally syndicated author calls the moving and literal purchase of low income people’s water rights the biggest emerging market on Earth. He says suburban developers are likely to prosper at the expense of environmental and existential ethics.
Logan leaders need to preserve and protect our remaining open waterways that enhance Logan’s unique beauty, as well as irrigation and duck habitat.
Logan Preservation Council feels the enumerated reasons and undefined possibilities make this proposal unacceptable. Help save our open waterways by contacting the mayor and City Council members soon. (Their contact information is available at the Logan city website.)
Janice Bird
Logan