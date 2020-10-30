To the editor:
I see the picture of the historic downtown “Center Street” sign weekly in your paper. The steel lettering is not clearly legible. It is awkward at best and pathetic at worst. Without a solid contrasting background between the east/west facings, it looks similar to the boney skeleton of the last fish I caught at First Dam. I don’t know who designed that sign, But I’d do my best to keep him/her away from the Emporium rework to prevent the city of Logan from buying the emperor another set of new clothes.
Dennis Simonson
North Logan