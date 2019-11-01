To the editor:
Each year Cache Employment and Training Center puts on a Halloween Party for their clients. This is a big event for the clients and they eagerly look forward to the games and activities, dressing up in costumes and even experiencing a full-blown spook alley. All of this takes a great deal of planning and effort and cannot be carried off without wonderful volunteers from our community. A special thank-you goes out to eight very capable sister missionaries from the Ogden Mission of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who came to assist in the setting up of the spook alley. Dynata, a local firm in Logan, formally SSI, had employees who came and volunteered their time in assisting clients around to the various activities located in different rooms. Members of the Cobblestone 2nd Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints along with staff members assisted in the taking down of the spook alley. Others in the community donated treats and prizes. All in All, it was a massive undertaking to bring about this wonderful activity for a group of our community citizens with special needs. Thank you, thank you, thank you to the community members of Logan, Smithfield, Hyde Park and Petersboro who gave of their time and love to make this activity a grand success. We love you all and you make our community a wonderful place to live, work, and serve.
Patricia Rollins
Providence