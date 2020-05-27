To the editor:
There are certain components of our lives that have meaning that extends beyond rationality. Aesthetics are a perfect example of this. In Fyodor Dostoevsky’s masterpiece, “The Brothers Karamazov,” one of the characters tells the account of a young girl who killed herself over a lover. This girl had thrown herself off of a steep precipice on a stormy night into a deep and raging river. Dostoevsky goes on to note that if the backdrop of this scene had been nothing more than a dull and mundane beach, the suicide would have never happened. According to the author, it was not the girl’s actual desire for suicide that motivated this girl to such an action, but the aesthetic of doing it in such an overly romantic manner.
Just as aesthetics can motivate people in a tangible way that transcends rationality, names also have a concrete effect on our lives. Names are more than simply what we are called, they are connected to the concept of identity itself and therefore have an influence on who we are.
In classical antiquity, there is an idiom that reads "nomen est omen," Latin for “the name is fate.” Names have long served important functions throughout all of human history. Nominative determinism is the theory that name choice has a tangible effect on the choices people make. It has been long speculated that people often gravitate towards occupations that bear resemblance to their own names. While little empirical research has been conducted in this area, there is plenty of anecdotal evidence to corroborate this claim, such as the American weatherman "Storm Field."
Names have always had metaphysical significance in ancient cultures. In the ancient Jewish biblical tradition, the name of something was representative of that thing’s essence. In the Bible, there is a famous story in Genesis 32 when one of the characters, Jacob, changes his name to Israel. This name change is the result of Jacob “wrestling with God.” This scene is often interpreted by scholars, such as Christine Hayes of Yale University, as the cleansing of Jacob’s unrighteous qualities and his transformation into a discipline. The superficial name change is reflective of the underlying transformation Jacob goes through.
Because most people take the name they’re given as concrete, many are reluctant to even consider the idea of changing their name. Considering that the effects of names go beyond mere semantics, take control over what people call you. If you do not like what your name represents, take control of your destiny and change it. Your name is more than what you are called and it ought to reflect who you aspire to be.
Kristian Fors
Logan