To the editor:
Google "Largest Manufacturing Economies.” Notice how the USA has steadily declined since the 1990s. Question for ya: What government policies might have either been the cause of or contributed to this decline?
I'll take a pitch at answering the question:
1.Tax cuts for the rich.
2. Being in denial about the fate of fossil carbon energy.
3. What's the right amount of military? Answer: More.
4. I know, let's take anything that's doing any good for us and trash it such as Planned Parenthood, for example, environmental rules and regs, respect for science as our best means of solving many of our practical challenges, the painstaking art and science of diplomacy with other nations, our jewel in the crown: our election process based on accurate counting of votes, our being able to trust in the basic decency of our neighbors, and our one and only life support system within a very cold cosmos.
I'm grateful for growing up in Millard County, Utah, where they said, "Charlie, you apply yourself, study hard, adopt good work habits so you can be among the elite." That was then. Now days, the message is, "Stay away from those elites. Can't trust ‘em.
I don't mean to scare you. Yes I do. Two thirds of today's Florida is going to be under water by 2100, which is closer than you think. What kind of a patriot knowingly allows their real estate to get flooded?
I'm grateful for science. Science can't fix a broken heart, but it sure is useful in solving real world practical problems, such as transitioning to a non-carbon emitting economy starting yesterday.
Charles Ashurst
Logan