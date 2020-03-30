To the editor:
This letter is in response to the Davy McClay’s letter to the editor on March 28, 2020.
Davy, thank you for your well written and insightful observation. Being an engineer, in both heart and training, I always feel a certain satisfaction when I see that, in fact, 2+2=4!
As I have observed the unfolding of new programs coming out from church leadership over the last few years, directed at the youth and home worship, it has been obvious to me that these changes were wonderfully inspired and just what was need for this day and age. However, until I read your letter, it never occurred to me that this was also in preparation for the current pandemic. I also found it interesting that Sheri Dew made the same connection clearly and succinctly in the March 22nd edition of the Church News, which I just read this morning. “Nothing happening in the world today is catching the Lord off-guard. Satan hasn’t pulled a fast one on Him. Circumstances that led to the inception and spreading of the coronavirus were all foreseen by Him who sees all. That is clear, because our leaders have been getting us ready for this very hour. One of my nephews said this week, ‘Well, if this virus mess doesn’t convince you that there is a living prophet who has been trying to prepare us for days like these, I don’t know what would.’”
Skeptics may scoff and God bless them. It is their right to do so, but for me, this is clearly a 2+2=4 occurrence and a significant “tender mercy” from Heavenly Father. “Having eyes, see you not? Having ears, hear ye not?”
Dale Gary Frodsham
Hyde Park