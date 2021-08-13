To the editor:
On Aug. 12, the Salt Lake County Council voted to remove all mask mandates from their schools. This decision was met with thunderous applause, a singing of the national anthem, and tears from the concerned.
We can see the same thing with the LDS church’s recent announcement to all members to get vaccinated and to follow mask mandates. Immediately, people stormed to the comments to spout about “personal revelation” or that it was only an “urge” and not a commandment. Within minutes, the LDS church disabled comments on its Instagram and twitter posts. It seems to me that members of the LDS church will follow their prophets when it is convenient for themselves, and will ignore them it if it regards someone else’s wellbeing. Where do LDS members choose to draw the line? In 2008, church members were urged to fight for California Proposition 8, which banned same-sex marriage. Church members happily supported this and actively worked to help pass the proposition. What about in 2015 when church leadership banned children of gay parents from baptism? Church members supported that as well. They have supported these awful, hurtful things because it did not involve their wellbeing in the slightest. But now in 2021, when members are asked to get vaccinated and to wear masks, suddenly some members have chosen not to follow their leaders, insisting on their “personal revelation” or other excuses. Really? This is seriously where they choose to draw the line?
Even outside of the LDS church we see this duality. I know firsthand of people in my life who swear that the CDC and Dr. Fauci are evil, and all doctors are evil as well. They refuse to get the vaccine, and they refuse to wear masks or follow any guidelines. These same people will suddenly go to the doctor if they break a bone, get extremely ill, or encounter any other medical condition. Which is it? Are all doctors evil? Or are you simply picking and choosing when doctors are evil based on how it affects you personally?
This pandemic has frustrated me and so many other people immensely. We are in another peak in the pandemic as the delta variant rages, and it’s frustrating because it doesn’t have to be as bad as it is. But when we applaud dangerous decisions like the Salt Lake County Council, or ignore leaders and medical experts when they warn us, we are forced to live with the consequences. My heart aches for those who have lost loved ones to COVID, and I hope that one day people will put aside their prejudices and do what is right for everyone.
Trajan Littlefield
Smithfield