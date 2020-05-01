To the editor:
A recent statement from three who many of us know and revere at “The First Presidency” gives advice on how we should choose our political leaders in an election year. This statement counsels us to side with candidates “who will act with integrity,” who are “good,” “wise,” and “honest.”
Is Donald J Trump good? Is he wise? Is he honest? Will he act with integrity? You know and I know that he is not, and he will not. Even those of his own party know this, though they stick with him.
Significantly, the rest of the First Presidency paragraph cited above reads, “Principles compatible with the gospel may be found in various political parties.”
May I here suggest that a “righteous” political party cannot be led by an unrighteous man and remain righteous for long?
I ask you — regardless of your political party — to join with me this fall to remove this grossly unqualified man from office. The survival of our republic depends upon it.
Eric W Jensen
Preston