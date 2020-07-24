To the editor:
If the governor approves Logan City Mayor Holly Daines' request to mandate masks, it will become a legal mandate void of a political mandate. As an elected member of Logan City Council, there are multiple reasons I disagree with the current proposal and request that Governor Herbert denies the mandate as proposed.
Earlier this year, I began to see Utah’s COVID-19 political division take shape. The generally conservative Cache County Council had petitioned the governor to move to green status. They released a statement that I found well written and based on data. Utah’s more liberal leaning counties, such as Salt Lake, Summit and Grand, began to request mask mandates. In the case of Salt Lake, I believed that a short-term request had merit, given their lasting spike in cases. Due to various influences, such as USU, Logan City often follows the more left leaning counties in policy. Understanding this pattern and desiring to preempt more political division already wreaking havoc upon our society, I approached the mayor to propose options for a compromise. The first option coupled the county’s request to enter green status with a mandate to wear masks, which I believed would be an acceptable solution to all sides of the issue. I also proposed a non-mandate option that would accomplish the same objective. In my second proposal, the police assisted in a good will/education campaign where they would hand out masks to citizens and express their support for residents to wear masks. Both options were rejected on grounds that we did not have support from other cities and it may cause division. I sympathized with the concern. At the time, Cache County had an overall neutral and/or downward trend in CV19 cases (which has continued), so I did not pursue the issue further. After all, if the community believed that what we are doing is working, why would we place more stringent restrictions upon our residents? I was extremely surprised to review the mayor’s plan on Tuesday, which did not include any compromise and did not have the support from the county or neighboring cities. To my knowledge, Logan did not approach the county prior to proposing a mandate. Logan should not continue to neglect the surrounding communities and opinions of our business owners, who often reside in neighboring communities.
All other issues aside, regarding matters of law, the most basic and important right of a citizen is due process. The current proposal was not publicly noticed and council members were not notified of the request prior to the meeting. Discussing laws and ordinances without allowing all residents the opportunity to have a voice in a public forum does not demonstrate a standard that residents deserve. The process by which a policy is vetted in government must be held to a higher standard. If we do not allow the public to petition leaders on such issues, the result is that policy is created in a vacuum.
Personally, I am OK with a mask mandate. However, Logan is a city with a diverse thoughts and opinions that I must consider alongside my own. To build our community, we must create solutions that bring us together and do not increase division. Such solutions exist if we are willing to seek common ground before we seek differences.
Jess Bradfield
Logan City Council