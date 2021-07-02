To the editor:
Each morning I walk my dogs along what used to be the canal trail by Lundstrom Park. Each morning the section of the trail between Lundstrom Park and the Logan Golf Course is drenched from over-watering the tiny strip of grass between the private houses and the gravel trail. EACH MORNING. I do not believe this area needs to be watered every day. I know that it is watered every day because the trail is muddy every day from the over-spraying of the sprinklers for this tiny grassy area.
Next, ask me about the roundabout near Lundstrom Park. This tiny grassy circle with one tree and some strategically placed boulders gets watered every day. The force from this sprinkler is so great, and so regular, that I have seen muddy cars circling the roundabout for their free car wash from the one sprinkler’s overshot. Again, every day this grass is watered.
I have curtailed the watering of my lawn during these dry times and am happy to do so. But I expect Logan City to step up also.
Jan Urroz
Logan