The day I filed as a write-in candidate for Cache County Executive in the recent election, I met with Jess Bradfield. I asked if, due to rumors that he supported my opponent, David Zook, I could expect fair treatment from him. He responded that he did not favor David, that those rumors were untrue and that he would not support one candidate over the other.

About a week before the November election, Jess Bradfield came out and openly endorsed David Zook for County Executive, telling people to “vote for Zook.” I spoke with the Utah Lieutenant Governor’s office, asking if this was appropriate. They informed me that it is highly unusual, and although not illegal, it was clearly unethical.

