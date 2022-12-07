The day I filed as a write-in candidate for Cache County Executive in the recent election, I met with Jess Bradfield. I asked if, due to rumors that he supported my opponent, David Zook, I could expect fair treatment from him. He responded that he did not favor David, that those rumors were untrue and that he would not support one candidate over the other.
About a week before the November election, Jess Bradfield came out and openly endorsed David Zook for County Executive, telling people to “vote for Zook.” I spoke with the Utah Lieutenant Governor’s office, asking if this was appropriate. They informed me that it is highly unusual, and although not illegal, it was clearly unethical.
Owing to this reversal of a previous commitment, I wondered if some sort of 11th-hour reciprocal agreement might have been made between Zook and Bradfield.
Just this past week, Jess Bradfield announced he was moving to part-time, allowing him to take on another more lucrative, full-time position somewhere else. He is not resigning to allow another to give the county residents the full time and attention they deserve, but will now give us 8-16 hours of his compromised time, working through a network of deputies.
This arrangement is unacceptable, and clearly a slap in the face to the residents of Cache County. It is a dangerous precedent to allow highly-compensated elected officials to work part-time for any reason, let alone to accommodate another higher-paying job.
Our newly re-elected County Executive has been silent in response. What is David Zook’s position on this unprecedented move from the Cache County Clerk who endorsed him for re-election? The residents of Cache County deserve to know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.