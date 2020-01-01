To the editor:
From “Would a Green New Deal Add or Kill Jobs?” in this month's Scientific American:
”Some pundits say we cannot save the planet without stalling economic growth. Yet there is mounting evidence that both environmental and economic goals can be met. At the center of this argument are several proposals falling under the banner of a green new deal, as well as the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICDA) of 2019. Our independent review of a Green New Deal (GND) proposed by the U.S. Green Party suggests it is possible to rapidly lower CO2 emissions while also expanding employment over the next three decades by an additional 35 million job years (one job for one year). Yet a more moderate tax on carbon could be economically more attractive.
“It has become nearly axiomatic that efficient climate policies must put a tax on carbon emissions. In the energy sector, a huge source of human CO2 emissions in the U.S., levying taxes on the carbon content of fuels would move investments to cleaner energy sources and more energy-efficient practices. Emitters could choose their preferred carbon-reduction approach, and policy makers could adjust the tax as social damages from climate change evolve.”
The operative word here is “choose.” One thing we conservatives and progressives agree upon, we like having choices. We also like results, especially when our lives depend on them.
There's a growing consensus that our opportunities for preventing runaway climate change are rapidly diminishing if not already wasted. We need mechanisms to price carbon emissions. Let's continue working with our representatives in Congress to pass HR763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. Success often requires many attempts over many years as we've seen with the passage of HCR007, the Climate Stewardship Resolution, in our 2017 legislature and of HB411, the Community Renewable Energy Act, this year. To date, 18 Utah communities comprising 27% of Utah's population have committed to 100% renewable electric energy by 2030.
Please know that preventing runaway climate change is an equal opportunity cause for liberals, conservatives, progressives, libertarians, you name it. For right wingers, for example, there's RepublicEn. For left wingers, there's the Extinction Rebellion. For those who can get along with everybody, there's the Citizens' Climate Lobby. Whatever your tribal affiliation, there's an organization of people like you who need you. Now is the time for all good people to come to the aid of all tribes.
Let's put a price on carbon emissions. What we have today is not a failure of capitalism but a failure of accounting. When capitalism makes a mess, it's almost always because costs got swept under the rug.
Charles Ashurst
Logan