To the editor:
Another punishing heat wave is headed our way, bringing triple-digit temperatures to at least 16 million people in the West where numerous wildfires fill the sky with a smoky haze. Conditions like these have grown more common because of human-caused climate change. Remember 116 degrees in Portland?
Temperatures 20 to 30 degrees above average are forecast for mid-July with multiple days of triple digits. Record heat aggravates our already extreme drought. Will our electrical grid be able to keep up with extreme heat waves? Electric bills for those lucky enough to have air conditioning are shocking. Pity those without AC and who work outside.
Extreme heat aggravates fire behavior making blazes almost impossible to control, spreading unhealthy smoke far beyond the fires. “Fire season” now extends year-round. Inform yourself by following the fire and smoke map: https://fire.airnow.gov/.
Contact your congressional representatives to urge them to address climate change with a carbon fee and dividend. Learn more about a bipartisan solution to climate change, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 2307), at: https://citizensclimate.org/. A fee on carbon is the conservative answer to climate disruption.
Speak up for your future and the health of your family.
Jean M. Lown
Logan