To the editor:
As horrible as the coronavirus is, we need to look to the future. If the earth’s temperature continues to rise, our collective future is bleak, with a high probability of being far worse than COVID-19. But there is hope.
“The coronavirus pandemic shows the importance of quick and decisive action in the face of catastrophe. Our leaders mobilized our infrastructure and proved the state can protect its citizens,” according to 11 University of Utah undergraduatehonors college students who are working to promote sustainability and climate resiliency. They need our support.
We will survive coronavirus, but climate disruption continues as the level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere rises. Yet, there is still time to reverse climate disruption. We have the technology and scientific expertise to address the problem while creating 21st century jobs.
Putting a price on carbon would move us away from our addiction to carbon-based fuels. HB 763, the Energy Innovation & Carbon Dividend Act has 80 bipartisan congressional cosponsors.
Earth Day is a world-wide event that has highlighted some of the most critical environmental issues on the world stage. Celebrate by contacting your Congress members to urge them to pass HB 763.
Jean M. Lown
Logan