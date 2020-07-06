To the editor:
While so much media focus is on the pandemic and police brutality, it is critical to recognize that climate disruption is a public health crisis that will outlast the coronavirus. Climate change is also a racial justice concern. Black and brown Americans are at greatest risk from air and water pollution linked with climate disruption due to where they live and work.
With both the pandemic and climate change it is critical to acknowledge the wisdom of experts, recognize consensus, demand research-based evidence, allow for course adjustment, and fact-check critical information. We expect a vaccine to conquer the virus but are still faced with a much more daunting challenge: climate disruption.
For the United States to maintain its role as a foremost power, we need to lead in clean energy production and solutions to climate disruption. Sadly, the Trump administration is speeding up construction of fossil energy projects and weakening federal authority over clean air and climate change regulations. It is critical that we enlist innovation from the private sector to achieve greater efficiency standards for transportation and infrastructure through clean energy research and public-private partnerships. All this begins with a tax on carbon to incentivize innovation.
Jean Lown
Logan