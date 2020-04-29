To the editor:
Does renewable energy really displace fossil carbon energy? Not overnight and not in one go. In today's world, every renewable energy plant, every electric vehicle, every solar panel, every wind turbine is as helpless as an infant without carbon emitting cement plants, fossil carbon powered steel plants, fossil carbon powered silicon wafer plants, fossil carbon powered transportation, fossil carbon powered food. Does that mean renewable energy is a false promise? Only if one expects the transition from fossil carbon to renewables to happen instantaneously. Remember that there was a time centuries ago when fossil carbon energy was as helpless as an infant to the solar powered energy infrastructure of the day. Was fossil carbon energy a big scam then? No. Over time, fossil carbon energy grew up and displaced the solar powered economy that nurtured it. Let us praise the many benefits we've enjoyed from fossil carbon energy as we also recognize that its time is over.
The argument about climate science, I think, isn't really about climate or science. It's about confidence. When people say they think climate science or renewable energy is a scam, I suspect what they're really saying is they can't imagine a world that is any different from what it is today. They lack confidence in America's capacity to innovate. I don't.
As we continue to install more and more renewables into our homes, our businesses, and our communities, reliance on fossil carbon energy will fade, especially as the final piece of the puzzle for renewables, energy storage, comes on line. Intermittent renewable energy + energy storage = base load energy.
The only way to know for sure whether renewable energy can succeed is try. The best way to get the ball rolling is price carbon emissions to their true cost and allow capitalism to work as it's supposed to. Capitalism rests on a foundation of honest accounting. When capitalism makes a mess, it's almost always because some oligarchs swept costs under the rug. Oligarchs often advertise themselves as champions of capitalism but what they're really about is silencing accountants and sweeping costs under the rug. Oligarchs run capitalism to ruin, which, I fear, is occurring in the USA today.
So many people for so long have thought something should be done about humanity's greenhouse gas emissions but there didn't seem to be anything that could be done. That has changed. There is something practical you can do now, which is to put your shoulder to the wheel behind the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act that is before Congress and push.
Charles Ashurst
Logan