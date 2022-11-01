...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt
Lake Valley and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A
few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult
especially for high profile vehicles due to crosswinds.
Reduced visibility in blowing dust is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
I am writing in regards to the negativity I see being written about some leaders in our wonderful community of Cache County. I have realized negative only attracts negative. If we want to empower our communities and help provide support the best approach is spreading positivity like confetti. We are fortunate to have an amazing university in our neighborhood. Utah State University is a wonderful school with the best leaders. I wanted to highlight on one I think is doing an impeccable job, Coach Anderson. The amount of good he is doing and helping others should be appreciated. We should not speak negative on people helping others. We should be empowering the ones helping provide support.
Our world is going through a lot of hard times. We all need support. We all need kindness. Thank you Coach Anderson for showing strength, support, and guidance. Thank you Utah State University for all the amazing things you do! Let’s spread kindness instead of negativity. If someone is suffering would you take their last piece of food? If someone were suffering would you spit in their face? If someone were suffering would you guide them to the light? Would you extend a helping hand or turn your back? I choose to support. I choose to empower people that are doing good. We all should be doing the same.
