To the editor:

I am writing in regards to the negativity I see being written about some leaders in our wonderful community of Cache County. I have realized negative only attracts negative. If we want to empower our communities and help provide support the best approach is spreading positivity like confetti. We are fortunate to have an amazing university in our neighborhood. Utah State University is a wonderful school with the best leaders. I wanted to highlight on one I think is doing an impeccable job, Coach Anderson. The amount of good he is doing and helping others should be appreciated. We should not speak negative on people helping others. We should be empowering the ones helping provide support.

