To the editor:

 I enjoyed reading your piece about the most popular articles so far in 2022. Unfortunately, you closed the article by smugly dismissing a former subscriber. Seems you took it personally rather than constructively when she said “We are now subscribed to the Epoch Times. Chock full of relevant articles. Useful, interesting and insightful.” You dissed the Epoch Times, rather than embrace your fellow journalists. You said, “Do you mean the right-wing international newspaper with all the television commercials promoting ‘real news?’”

