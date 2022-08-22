I enjoyed reading your piece about the most popular articles so far in 2022. Unfortunately, you closed the article by smugly dismissing a former subscriber. Seems you took it personally rather than constructively when she said “We are now subscribed to the Epoch Times. Chock full of relevant articles. Useful, interesting and insightful.” You dissed the Epoch Times, rather than embrace your fellow journalists. You said, “Do you mean the right-wing international newspaper with all the television commercials promoting ‘real news?’”
It would seem to me that your exposure to the Epoch Times is limited. Have you read the Home section? Life and Tradition section? Mind and Body section? I guess you just read the opinion page that you dislike. Open your mind a bit.
You went on to say, smugly, “OK lady, if that’s what you want. I suppose you can still get your local news from friends who do read The Herald Journal.” So you plugged The Herald Journal. Good for you. You should do that. But you seemed to diss the Epoch times for plugging themselves with TV ads. Double standards? BTW, the “lady” could subscribe to cachevalleydaily.com for local news, rather than ask her friends. Don’t forget that you have competition.
You call the Epoch Times “right-wing.” Fair enough. But many would call the AP left wing corporate media. I hope you see that as fair enough. You sure do fill a lot of space with AP reporting, which is anything but balanced. Furthermore, when you include an AP story most of us read that days ago. What a waste of space.
I’ve been reading your paper for 14 years. Once upon a time I lived in Moab and would read from cover to cover the Times-Independent. Everyone in town would pick up their weekly edition and do the same. There were no AP stories, only local news. May I suggest the Herald Journal adopt the same format. You would increase readership and you would have time to do more local reporting because you only would have one weekly deadline. Another thing I note about your dissing of the Epoch Times is that you referred to it as a “international newspaper.” I’m used to folks like you who lean left to embrace internationalism, but I guess you don’t. Just to clarify, the Epoch Times started in an Atlanta basement by Chinese dissidents who were being persecuted. Most writers are American. So much for international.
The Epoch Times says of itself on their website “Our goal is to bring our readers accurate information so they can form their own opinions about the most significant topics of our time.” I find that to be very accurate.