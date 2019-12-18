To the editor:
There is so much joy and love at Christmas time! I love singing the hymns and carols (especially with the amazing organist we are blessed to have in our congregation)! It’s such a wonderful, happy time! We are so blessed to live in this wonderful country where we can freely celebrate and freely love (or not love) each other if we so choose!
Then there’s the commercialization factor — Stan Freberg’s timeless and hilarious 1958 parody of the pathetic realities of Christmas, entitled “Green Chri$tma$” is still very much alive and well today! I encourage everyone to go to YouTube and check it out! His musical recording was just a mockery of the holiday insanity of yesteryear — but sadly that lunacy has only gotten worse — mainly because the realities are now more subtle … and … we have become so desensitized. Here are a couple of fun decontextualized samples of Freberg’s creativity:
“Deck the halls with advertising! Fa-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la. Tis the time for merchandising! Fa-la-la-la-la-la.”
“Christmas comes but once a year so you better make hay while the snow is falling, that’s opportunity calling you! Christmas can be such a monetary joy!”
This retired educator (who wrote a doctoral dissertation about the sociological interaction between teachers and students’ families), has become part of the Personal Shopping Team at a major local retailer. I love what I do because I have the opportunity to be a small, but integral, part of each customer’s family! And as much as I love my managers and all the camaraderie that we share, there are times when — with the pressures that all managers have on them —they seem to be trying to make Stan Freberg’s “Green Chri$tma$” more than just a parody! I wish that stores and managers would get out of that Green Chri$tma$ rut! But hey — we are a “family” and families always have “issues” to resolve and we just move ahead! Managers and customers — I intend to do all I can to serve you and contribute what I can as we all seek to have a wonderful 2019 Christmas.
My hope is that everyone will have a wonderful Christmas season — with a joy that will linger long after Dec. 25!
Davy McClay
Logan