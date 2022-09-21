To the editor:
Arthur Taylor's letter comparing Joe Biden to Adolf Hitler is not only misleading, but lacks an understanding of Hitler and his rise to power, one; and two, a logical comparison between the two very disparate leaders.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 541 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN UTAH THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL UTAH JUAB MILLARD PIUTE SANPETE SEVIER IN NORTHERN UTAH BOX ELDER CACHE DAVIS MORGAN RICH SALT LAKE SUMMIT TOOELE UTAH WASATCH WEBER IN SOUTHERN UTAH BEAVER IRON WASHINGTON IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHWEST WYOMING UINTA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AMERICAN FORK, BEAVER, BOUNTIFUL, BRIGHAM CITY, CALLAO, CEDAR CITY, CIRCLEVILLE, COALVILLE, DELTA, EVANSTON, FAIRVIEW, FARMINGTON, FILLMORE, GRANTSVILLE, GUNNISON, HEBER CITY, HUNTSVILLE, HURRICANE, JUNCTION, LAKETOWN, LAYTON, LOGAN, MANTI, MIDVALE, MILFORD, MINERSVILLE, MONROE, MORGAN, NEPHI, OGDEN, PARK CITY, PAROWAN, PROVO, RANDOLPH, RICHFIELD, ROY, SALINA, SALT LAKE CITY, SANDY, ST GEORGE, STRAWBERRY RESERVOIR, SUGARHOUSE, TOOELE, TREMONTON, WOODRUFF, AND ZION NATL PARK.
To the editor:
Arthur Taylor's letter comparing Joe Biden to Adolf Hitler is not only misleading, but lacks an understanding of Hitler and his rise to power, one; and two, a logical comparison between the two very disparate leaders.
Hitler had a gift for oratory and megalomania. The Nazi Party began as the German Workers' Party, which became the National Socialist German Worker's Party (NSDAP) and was initially led by Anton Drexler, who was intrigued by Hitler due to his charisma and oratory skills. He felt Hitler could better vocalize and generate interest in the party, whose primary focus was anti-communism and, of course, they believed all Jews were communists.
We know the rest of that tragic history. Ironically, the Nazi Party also promoted broad social welfare programs! I recommend Mr. Taylor read up on Hitler's rise, for example Hitler Ascent by Volker Ullrich, before making further comparisons.
Brian Evans
River Heights
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.