To the editor:
Republicans versus our youth? This statement has popped up on my radar recently. I cannot believe it is so, but Sen. Chris Wilson’s statement makes it suspect, including his Senate Bill 97, which favors the fossil fuel industry.
To the editor:
I have no doubt Sen. Wilson cares deeply for our youth, but ESG (environmental and social justice) are major concerns for our youth and must not be diminished in our economic and political decisions.
In his Herald Journal guest editorial, Sen. Wilson suggests that retirement investments in ESG results in lower returns. I received my six-month retirement portfolio recently and checked the social/environmental responsible category. It fared well compared with 35 other categories, only three with higher yield.
Even if it had fared less favorably, I would gladly have sacrificed a few percentage points for our physical and mental health, which parallels our planetary health. Speaking of mental health, youth suicide is a leading cause of death in our state. Environmental and social justice concerns play a significant role in their malaise.
In the 2018 Utah legislative session, a youth driven concurrent resolution HCR007, passed overwhelmingly by both houses and signed by Gov. Herbert. The resolution stated: “the impacts of a changing climate may affect Utah citizens and impair productivity in key economic areas; … the Legislature and the Governor encourage individuals, corporations, and state agencies to reduce emissions through incentives and support of the growth in technologies and services that will enlarge our economy in a way that is both energy efficient and cost effective.”
But it seems the legislature turned their backs on youth this session, not moving forward on any significant clean energy legislation and passing bills like SB97 that prop up the dying fossil fuel industry.
Sen. Wilson, as you are aware, youth are a significant part of your constituency. Please listen to their deepest concerns and include them in your policy decisions. Is it time to extend your hand toward them?
Jack Greene
Smithfield
