Congratulations to the Cache Valley athletes who competed in the USA Track and Field Championships last week in Eugene Oregon (HJ’ June 28-B1). I am puzzled, though, why the article made no mention of Ana Weaver who stood on the victory podium twice having won first and second places in the junior division 5K and 3K races. As a result of those wins, she will be going to Columbia in August to compete in the Under 20 Junior World Championships.
Ana is presently a USU student and will be a member of the track team this coming year. She ran as an independent in Oregon, having successfully secured one of only 16 slots nationally. In her first place 5K win, she crossed the finish line in 16:25 a full five seconds ahead of the second-place contestant and ran a last minute 5-minute mile. The race commentator noted that while other finishers were lying on the track trying to catch their breath, Ana was jumping around the track in celebration. All indications are that she has a bright future in her track career at USU and beyond.
Best to all the athletes, and especially to Ana, who did themselves and all of us in Cache Valley proud!
John Bailey
North Logan
Editor's note: Coverage of Ana Weaver's victory in the 5,000 meter race ran in last Sunday's print edition of The Herald Journal.