I’ve been scouring the news for any whiff of suggestion that Mr. Biden has fulfilled his oath of office. So far, even a few of the anchors at CNN and MSNBC have admitted that their presidential pick has been a disaster. Yet, I still pray daily for his health because V.P. Harris and the wild-eyed Pelosi are next up to bat. That is the most sobering thought today. We are already a laughingstock on the world stage and our chance of survival with those next two clowns is bleak at best. (Sorry Russ Larson for stealing your clown label)
A solid majority of Americans now realize what we "insane," "hillbilly," "back-wood hicks of questionable ancestry" zealots have clearly seen for years. The sad part is that we are forced to suffer the massive javelin through our financial hearts because the left controls the media and the media controls the narrative. Now that would not be such a terrible deal if they actually reported the news in place of bowing to the extremists in the Democratic Party. The extremists are running the party and the loyal Democrats stand back and quiver at what they have allowed to infiltrate their party. Extremists wrested control while the good, loyal Democrats, consumed with hatred for Trump, were gelded by their hate. The extremists are firmly entrenched at the helm of a disastrous party. Consequently, being saturated with ignorance and stupidly, nothing is done while cities are burned down, personal businesses destroyed, there is a $250,000 fine and two years in prison to destroy an eagle egg but post birth abortion is fine. More suicidal goals include defunding the police, confiscating all our guns, opening up our Southern border and castrating the life blood of our economy, oil.
Now notice if you will that the left cannot defend any of their positions so they resort to their oldest tactic, the politics of personal destruction (PPD). Liberalism is completely indefensible regardless of how or who dredges it up in an eternal quest of power and subjugation of the masses. Conservatism is the key to freedom and prosperity. Consequently, that leaves liberals their oldest yet highly effective tool, an incessant barrage of PPD. If you can’t beat the message, beat up the messenger. I’m proud to wear a target in defense of all those that have fought and died that I might be free.
Rally around the flag my friends. The Constitution is hanging by a thread and I fear for anyone that thinks that they are smarter than the Divinely inspired roadmap to freedom. America is worth saving. Stand tall and safeguard our precious ballots in upcoming elections.