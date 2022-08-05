Letter logo (new) (copy)

To the editor:

 I’ve been scouring the news for any whiff of suggestion that Mr. Biden has fulfilled his oath of office. So far, even a few of the anchors at CNN and MSNBC have admitted that their presidential pick has been a disaster. Yet, I still pray daily for his health because V.P. Harris and the wild-eyed Pelosi are next up to bat. That is the most sobering thought today. We are already a laughingstock on the world stage and our chance of survival with those next two clowns is bleak at best. (Sorry Russ Larson for stealing your clown label)

