Consider dangers of narcissistic leadership
To the editor:
Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall. / Humpty Trumpty had a great fall. / All of the staff who could help him, he’d fired. / So into the depths of the swamp he was mired.
Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall. / Humpty Trumpty BECAME that great wall. / Democracy stumbled while cohorts just bumbled / ’Til Trumpty had crumbled into a great fall.
Regardless of our political persuasion, we the citizens of this country must consider carefully the dangers of being led by a wily serpent, whose ideology is narcissism. Read what one of Trump’s former staffers has to say in “A Warning,” by Anonymous.
Only we the people can precipitate his fall, which must happen to save our country.
Fire him.
Andrea Jorgensen
Logan