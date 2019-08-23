To the editor:
A few weeks ago, 28 seconds forever changes my view on the subject I am writing about today. In less than 30 ticks on an old fashion clock, a madman shot and killed nine people and wound 20 others. Less than one tick per victim. In 28 ticks the police arrived, responded, and neutralized the danger to the public. Unfortunately 28 ticks, an unrealistic response time for the public to expect, was an eternity too long.
We need to talk about high capacity, near automatic rapid fire, long rifles. Let me be clear. I am not talking about traditional hunting rifles, target shooting rifles, shot guns, hand guns, etc. we all know the names of these rifles because increasingly the stories of mass shootings committed by mentally ill individuals fill the airwaves and newspapers of our country.
After each shooting, emotional local and federal law enforcement officers are forced to go before the cameras and report that another “law abiding” person has acquired one of these rifles, accessories, and munitions sufficient to once again slaughter an unsuspecting civilian population. Before the bodies are identified and collected, political tribalism takes over and nothing changes, and the bodies just keep piling up.
When the Second Amendment was wisely added to the Constitution, citizens had military-grade rifles over their fire places. They were trained to load and fire these smooth-bore muskets. A well trained marksman could fire up to three shots per minute. When a wolf, bear, cougar, hostile neighbor, or other threat appeared, these brave men and women needed to respond. We have the same right today but face very different threats.
Unlike the street shootings committed in cities like Chicago on a weekly basis by teenagers and young adults who buy their weapons illegally, the rifles used in the mass shooting are purchased legally. The argument that additional restrictions will only infringe upon the rights of law abiding citizens is misguided. If we want to keep our right to bare arms, it is time to accept that some arms need to be restricted.
I am a gun owner. I support the rights of others to defend their property. At the same time, a gun is not that different than a vehicle. We would never let just anyone drive an 18 wheeler on our city streets. Why? They could easily kill a large group of people.
Brian K. Shoell,
North Logan