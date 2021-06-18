Letter logo (new)

To the editor:

In an effort to bait the holy grail of big box stores to the valley, I ask if it was really a good idea for the Logan City Council to spend $1.4 million to churn farmland into asphalt-and-cinderblock, adjacent to Logan's belt route highway? If big box stores have a place, it's on Main Street.

There's a reason the farmland along 10th West wasn't zoned for such, land certainly in no need of "redevelopment." Redevelop the old Army-Navy store. Redevelop the Municipool. Redevelop the abandoned Macy's/Albertsons. Redevelop Logan's western gateway on Valley View (the shining square pond-scrap yard-landfill-prison view that it is). Redevelop the southern gateway starting with Ted's Service. There are areas certainly more worthy of redevelopment.

You're going to wish you'd had that $1.4 Million to lure Costco to the mall property instead, when that goes belly-up. Rather, we'll be living with your legacy of a bustling big box store hastily plopped down in an industrial park, its traffic clogging our bypass highway. I hope UDOT doesn't approve any Costco driveways onto 10th West. Let Costco-ers use the light at 10th North, as they pull business away from Main Street.

Jason Wooden

Mendon

