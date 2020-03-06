To the editor:
I was glad to see Brett Roper (HJ, 2/29/20) question the bill in front of the Utah State Legislature that would increase the killing of cougar, in particular, where deer herds are not meeting population objectives. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (UDWR) and a near brain-dead Utah Wildlife Board (UWB) have blathered on and on like this for decades.
On its face the bill is silly. It supposes only one factor — teeth and claw — affects deer. It assumes the only value of a deer is on the receiving end of brutality and a bullet. It assumes cougar, bear, coyotes and, god-forbid, wolves, are actually evil agents. It assumes all wildlife is here for our morbid, recreational, killing sprees. It relegates folks who see predators as part and parcel of wildness as outsiders, telling us to sit on the sidelines and watch our wildlife mismanaged. Most third graders understand all of this. But there will be no arguing UDWR, UWB or the State Legislature back from this position.
While I was glad Roper raised this issue, he is, nonetheless, the classic guy who sees wildlife serving one purpose — his hunting/fishing/killing opportunities. And it is just that attitude that has turned wildlife into objects of our lives rather than the subjects of their intelligent, willful and purposeful lives.
Dick Carter
Hyrum