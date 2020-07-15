Letter logo (new)

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

To the editor:

Holding the Cache County Fair and Rodeo is beyond foolish, ill-conceived, and reckless. With no requirement for face coverings, no provisions for social distance, and absolutely no thought to contact tracing, the community is doomed to a dramatic uptick in disease, hospitalizations, and probably death. Hey, it’s freedom!

An early August event, now scheduled for four days instead of three, seeking to attract 5-6,000 people is to take place in an environment where a novel coronavirus is expanding rapidly. Similar experiences in primarily Republican-controlled states that also refused to take aggressive measures to control this virus have resulted in the United States taking the world lead in COVID-19 misery.

Such large events accomplish two things: creating an enriched petri dish to spread contagion and generating money for a few businesses. The Cache County Council, in allowing the fair to go on during a world-wide pandemic, ignores all advice from healthcare professionals and science that might avoid the former and, by their actions, expresses an intense fondness for the latter. Typical.

Would that a letter to the editor could convince local officials to adopt a more intelligent approach to governance and postpone such a large event. History suggests that is extremely unlikely.

Bryan Dixon

Logan

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.