To the editor:
Holding the Cache County Fair and Rodeo is beyond foolish, ill-conceived, and reckless. With no requirement for face coverings, no provisions for social distance, and absolutely no thought to contact tracing, the community is doomed to a dramatic uptick in disease, hospitalizations, and probably death. Hey, it’s freedom!
An early August event, now scheduled for four days instead of three, seeking to attract 5-6,000 people is to take place in an environment where a novel coronavirus is expanding rapidly. Similar experiences in primarily Republican-controlled states that also refused to take aggressive measures to control this virus have resulted in the United States taking the world lead in COVID-19 misery.
Such large events accomplish two things: creating an enriched petri dish to spread contagion and generating money for a few businesses. The Cache County Council, in allowing the fair to go on during a world-wide pandemic, ignores all advice from healthcare professionals and science that might avoid the former and, by their actions, expresses an intense fondness for the latter. Typical.
Would that a letter to the editor could convince local officials to adopt a more intelligent approach to governance and postpone such a large event. History suggests that is extremely unlikely.
Bryan Dixon
Logan