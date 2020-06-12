To the editor:
Daily in today's political climate we read headlines that give the impression that our state and national government leaders have no respect for the constituents they represent. It is actually pretty rare that local government officials embarrass themselves in such ways.
Enter the Cache County Council.
The sheer notion that our county, coming off a week of an outbreak of COVID-19 that has put us among the metropolitan areas with the fastest growing rate of spread of the disease in the nation, would consider petitioning state and health officials to "move Cache County to green" is absurd.
In fact, it is comical, disrespectful, and to be quite frank, every member of the Cache County Council who took part in the discussion should apologize.
These people are not health experts, and it is hubris for them to suggest that they know more than those who have made a career in epidemiology. Further, their rationale that "we must do it for the economy" is complete bunk, and you know that if you look in any restaurant or retail parking lot in the valley. Business is booming anyway.
Kudos to Councilman Jon White for having common sense to vote against such a resolution. And shame on Gordon Zilles for saying, as quoted in the Salt Lake Tribune, "I'm in the age group that's most likely to die, but I've had a good life and I say let's get on with it."
If Zilles is so flippant about playing Russian roulette with his life and the lives of our community, I'd like to see how willing he'd be to volunteer and contract the disease so he could get to his vision of "herd immunity" and then hang out with his grandchildren. Truth is, he wouldn't. Because it's easy for a coward to wave the sabre of liberty and limited government when grandstanding in a council meeting, but when faced with the risk of spending his last hours on a respirator saying goodbye to his family from a bubble, I suspect Zilles would — like several other naysayers who contracted COVID-19 — repent for his arrogance pretty darn fast.
Grow up, County Council.
Tyler Riggs
Logan