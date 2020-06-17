To the editor:
After a couple of weeks in which the Logan police offered pizza to protestors and local communities rallied and generously helped supply their quarantined friends and neighbors with groceries, along come some members of the Cache County Council to remind us what callous entitlement and old-fashioned ignorance look like.
According to media reports, council members Gina Worthen and Gordon Zilles said that they didn’t see coronavirus posing a health danger, that they were personally tired of restrictions, people die in car crashes and of cancer, and individuals should be responsible for their own health anyway.
Meanwhile, local workers at JBS were concerned enough about their lives — not their personal convenience — that they asked for help with the dangerous health conditions at the plant. According to FOX13 news, these conditions are hazardous enough that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has sent a team of seven to the plant.
Take a look at the council’s webpage; they don’t look too diverse. Yet they represent all of us, and at this very moment communities of color in the county are in the virus’s crosshairs in a big way at JBS. Last week, Logan was listed by local and national news as the number one coronavirus hotspot in the nation. Despite these facts, one council member was quoted as saying that there’s “no clear and present danger” from coronavirus in Cache Valley. These words demonstrate an appalling lack of information and empathy. They also give voice to structural racism.
Additionally, yes, council members: People do die from car crashes and cancer, but that doesn’t stop us from trying to prevent and mitigate them — and we do so assiduously. Coronavirus deserves the same response.
Also, it doesn’t need to come down to our restaurants or our lives. We are intelligent enough to work on both health and economic fronts. And, yes, there’s data that indicates that restrictions helped — dramatically (see the Bhatt and Global Policy research articles recently published in the respected journal Nature).
Finally, and significantly, we have a compelling example in Iceland’s successful quelling of the virus. They listened to medical and allied professionals — not politicians — on health issues. This approach turned out to be better for both human life and the economy (google “How Iceland Beat the Coronavirus”).
Currently, the Cache County Council is recklessly practicing medicine without a license in the middle of a complex pandemic. This makes them dangerous to the communities they are supposed to be serving.
Jeannie Thomas
Smithfield