To the editor
Perhaps that is an overly dramatic beginning, but I am astounded at the Cache County Council’s vote to “go green” immediately. When asked about this decision, there were
two answers.
1.Well, the disease spike only affected the meat plant workers.
Correct me if I am wrong, but don’t these workers have families who need healthcare, groceries, clothes and other necessities? Guess what council; if I am not mistaken, these needs would bring these workers into the community and into contact with non-meat plant workers. As I understand it, there lies the crux of disease spread.
2. The second answer concerned the “economy.” We must consider the suffering economy.
How much is one life worth? Can we put a value on each human being? Is one person worth more than another? Speaking for myself (I am in the high risk group), I am not
anxious to be a martyr for the economy. After all, I may have a few good years left!
These council members are trying to play God and deciding what price to put on a human life. They think they have the knowledge and authority to choose between money and our health.
One must ask why these council members (except one) think they can determine who lives and who prospers.
Thirty pieces of silver: How many lives will that buy?
Perhaps the council members have injected bleach or Lysol and feel safe from the disease, and thus can be unconcerned with their constituents.
God save us, for it seems our leaders won’t!
Mary Lee Stoner
Petersboro