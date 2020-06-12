To the editor:
To the Cache County Council,
I just read in the paper that, as a council, you have voted to request the county to go to "green" in spite of the clear spike in cases here. This is an absurd decision based on personal beliefs and not on facts. You are willing to put hundreds of us at immediate risk of death because you are “tired of staying home.” This is outrageous reasoning. So far, it seems to be affecting folks in a different demographic more than yours so perhaps you care less.
Here is some reality - assuming our mortality remains at 1% (current statewide mortality), 2019 population for the county was 128,289. 70% infection is generally considered necessary for herd immunity. That would require 89,800 of us get the virus. 1% mortality is nearly 900 deaths here in the county. Also, assuming current statewide rates, if 7.5% of infected are hospitalized, that would be over 6,700 hospitalized in Cache County alone.
If the “green” status is allowed to go forward, and we all go with the “herd immunity” plan you are proposing, I hope when we all see the numbers of hospitalized and dead start to increase exponentially in three weeks, there is some part of your conscience that recognizes your responsibility for the devastation to many lives your decision created. Please let me be wrong.
Glen Trostle
Logan