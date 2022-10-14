Letter logo (new) (copy)

To the editor:

A little background on our county form of government: The County has had the Executive/Council form of government since 1987. The first elected executive was Mr. King (1987-90), who came from a position in Weber County. Since then, we have had three elected county executives over a period of 30 years. They are Mr. Allen, Mr. Lemon, and Mr. Buttars. These three individuals came from positions in Cache County government before they became elected county executives. Craig Buttars was called by Utah Governor Cox to head the Departnebt of Agriculture in 2020.

