A little background on our county form of government: The County has had the Executive/Council form of government since 1987. The first elected executive was Mr. King (1987-90), who came from a position in Weber County. Since then, we have had three elected county executives over a period of 30 years. They are Mr. Allen, Mr. Lemon, and Mr. Buttars. These three individuals came from positions in Cache County government before they became elected county executives. Craig Buttars was called by Utah Governor Cox to head the Departnebt of Agriculture in 2020.
Mr. Zook, who was elected to complete Mr. Buttars’ term, came from the city of Nibley where he served as city manager since 2012 (10 years). He also has several degrees in public administration. The council sets the budget for the county and that includes allotting a certain sum to the executive. The “dust up” between the executive and the council seems to be that they not only set the executive’s budget but they also want to micro-manage it. That is not their job. That is why the executive and legislative branches are separate and independent of each other. Is that not how our government was set up?
So, we can choose between someone who knows his job, and does it, or write in Mr. Ensign (qualifications: a long and successful career selling cars).
