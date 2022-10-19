Letter logo (new) (copy)

To the editor:

I am dismayed at the direction the county is going. I spent my career in the County Clerk’s office, 11 years as a deputy and 20 years as the elected clerk. It was my job to attend council meetings and to keep the minutes of the meeting. I have never seen anything like the contention between the current executive and the council. This has only been happening since the current executive was appointed and took over the position. Of course there have been disagreements and differences of opinion through the years. But the parties have been able to work together and do the business of the county. This is not the case with the current executive. He has overstepped his authority and ignored the separation of duties.



