I am dismayed at the direction the county is going. I spent my career in the County Clerk’s office, 11 years as a deputy and 20 years as the elected clerk. It was my job to attend council meetings and to keep the minutes of the meeting. I have never seen anything like the contention between the current executive and the council. This has only been happening since the current executive was appointed and took over the position. Of course there have been disagreements and differences of opinion through the years. But the parties have been able to work together and do the business of the county. This is not the case with the current executive. He has overstepped his authority and ignored the separation of duties.
I appreciate the council members for trying to keep unauthorized and inappropriate spending by the executive in check. They understand their role and are fulfilling their responsibility of overseeing spending and the budget. I am wholeheartedly supporting Marc Ensign in his write in campaign for County Executive. He will restore civility and cooperation between the executive and legislative arms of county government and he will restore trust to the citizens. He understands the duties of the executive and will not use the position for personal gain. Marc Ensign is running to serve the county, not the other way around. Please join me in writing in Marc Ensign for Cache County Executive.
