To the editor:
The Cache County Council’s decision to declare an end to the threat of COVID-19 and go to “green” status — business as usual when we have a spike in cases — is reckless and a failure of the governing body to protect the health and safety of the citizens they serve.
Most disturbing are the quotes attributed to council members after their recent vote. Councilwoman Gina Worthen commented that the safety restrictions in place weren’t warranted for a pandemic virus with a 1% death rate. Let’s line up 500 third graders and let the councilwoman pick the five that will die. Preserving human life isn’t worth her inconvenience? Masking, social distancing, and closure of non-essential businesses will save lives. We can further lower the 1% death rate or we can go “green” and watch it rise. Every death is someone’s family member and loved one.
We can do much to reduce the economic stress of families out of work. We can increase and extend unemployment benefits. We can ease the temporary economic hardship, but we can’t bring the dead back to life.
Councilman David Erickson disparaged the fact that health experts were given power to make health decisions. The horror! It was elected state legislators that passed Title 26a giving health department experts authority to act in the best interest of the community in time of pandemic emergencies.
Councilman Gordon Ziles acknowledged that he was in the age group most likely to die, but he’s had a good life and he’s ready to lift the protective measures. I guess since he had a good life it’s OK for the rest of us to be at increased risk of death.
Councilwoman Barbara Tidwell said people in high-risk groups are more than ready to end the protective measures. What scientific measuring tool brought her to such an uninformed conclusion? Did she ask every high-risk person?
Cache County Attorney James Swink acknowledged the legal right to temporarily close a plant that is the source of a major COVID outbreak, but he won’t pursue what is best for our community since President Trump wanted meatpacking plants to stay open. He wanted to honor Trump’s wishes. Did he consult Trump? Trump also suggested we drink bleach.
Personal responsibility as a pandemic control strategy has failed. Go to the local box stores and you’ll see less than 10% of our neighbors are masked. Public health officials now need to intervene.
What we’ve gotten from our County Council is legislative malpractice. If the County Council can’t morally or ethically do their job then resign.
Thank you to Councilman Jon White for his leadership and moral fortitude to be the lone voice of reason on the Council.
John Nelson
Wellsville