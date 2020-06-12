To the editor:
My family was one of the first diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in the valley. The virus does more than kill people. After three months, I still haven't regained my sense of taste or smell. When I can, everything smells and tastes like burning rubber and battery acid. My father was laid up for two weeks.
The council's decision to try and roll back restrictions is dangerous and selfish. Their false equivalencies thinly hide a desire to return to normalcy that will not happen until the virus is contained, and it will not be contained without proper restrictions. As much as I'd love to agree with Gina Worthen's point that it only takes personal responsibility to maintain your health, things happen that even personal responsibility can't prevent.
Gina also compared the virus mortality rate to car crashes. Car crashes are not contagious. If we had to go through extensive licensing and training before we were allowed to get the virus, I believe she would have a leg to stand on. But we don't.
The council is using personal liberty as the excuse to buck the restrictions. That excuse lays bare the reality that they don't care about my life, and they don't care about yours.
Evan Rasmussen
Logan