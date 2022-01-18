I agree with Cache County Council member Paul Borup concerning elected officials voting themselves pay raises. This goes again the very essence of service on behalf of county constituents and not being enticed to run by attractive pay. Instead, the council should appoint a compensation commission to provide independent and impartial recommendations for salary increases for council members, executives and county staff. The commission researches, deliberates and comes to a consensus on recommended pay increases. Following appropriate public noticing, this recommendation is taken to the County Council for a vote.
Who would make up this commission? My recommendation — two former County Council members, two C-level business leaders in the community, two current or former USU faculty, one from each — the Cache County Republican Party Executive Committee and the Cache County Democrat Party Executive Committee.
In many states these compensation commissions meet every two years and review comparable salaries and benefits for comparable positions. They then make recommendations based on such data. The public is invited to comment and following public comments, the commission issues a formal recommendation to the elected body.
This seems to me a fairer approach than having elected officials vote for their own pay increases and the pay increases for executives and staff. This issue will be the subject of a public hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the regularly scheduled County Council meeting. Come to the meeting and express your views on this issue.