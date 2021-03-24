To the editor:
As both Nibley and Logan cities continue to grow it is becoming a battle akin to David and Goliath. Logan city has made very clear as to its plans for land development next to Nibley. They will fill the land with the highest density homes that can be built. OK. That is their right
However, there are requests for rezoning of lands adjacent to Logan to be annexed in from Nibley. Either to one city or the other. Mostly to change zoning from Commercial to Residential. Effectively allowing a much higher density of homes on Nibley's borders. The projections are that the homes abutting to Nibley will be in the same numbers as the current population of Nibley. Just in a much denser proximity. This to occur in the next 2-5 years.
The impact on fees would be very high for Logan as they would receive fees of millions of dollars into their coffers. On the other hand, Nibley would receive nada, none, zilch dollars. They would however, be responsible for roads, parks, recreation and impact on schools.. This will cause Nibley property taxes to continue to escalate. Here is hoping that Cache County will not allow these annexations. Thank you.
Eileen Sheen
Nibley