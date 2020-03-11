To the editor:
At Beaver Mountain Lodge last week I was using one side of one of the picnic tables to sit and put on my boots. A young man of about 10 politely said “excuse me mam, may I use this other side of the table to put my boots on? Thank you very much Mam.” I was amazed at his concern and etiquette. I have been at this table many many times through the years and never have I been treated with so much respect and kindness. Wow. As he got up to leave he thanked me again for allowing him to share the table and then wished me a nice day. Just want to say what a impressive young man he was! I know he was with the home school group that came for ski lessons that day. Way to go parents. That is one well trained young man! Great example for all of us. I hope he reads my letter. Thanks for making my day!
Cathy Elliott
Logan