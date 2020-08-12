To the editor:
Dagnabbit Cache Valley! Show some COVID etiquette. When you are walking two and three and four abreast along a trail, would it kill you to go single file when passing someone coming the opposite direction? So many times I have had to walk off the trail to avoid brushing up against you as you are passing by. Take notice and be respectful.
And don’t get me started on the recent spectacle of what was the Cache County Rodeo. Due to “unbridled” enthusiasm, 2,500 spectators sat shoulder to shoulder over three nights to watch the “bull” being thrown about. Seriously. “horsing” around like that could be deadly to the rest of us. Can’t wait to see how our numbers are going to spike after that. Was it worth it? I feel like my five months of sacrifice was for naught. Just so you could go out on the town and bust some mutton.
And for heaven’s sake, wear a mask.
Jan Urroz
Logan